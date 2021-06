MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE — Mobile Police on scene tell WKRG News 5 one man was shot at the Port City Motel on Matzenger Drive Monday.

Police say the victim has serious injuries and two people are being detained.

ORIGINAL STORY — MPD is responding to a report of a shooting at a motel located at 1520 Matzenger Drive in Mobile.

WKRG News 5 is working to gather additional details.