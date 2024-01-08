MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating the report of a shooting overnight at a Mobile motel. This happened late Sunday night on Government Street near Demetropolis Road.



The Mobile County Crime map shows police were called to the Beverly Motel for the report of a shooting at 11:18 Sunday night. We saw several police units respond along with at least one ambulance crew. It appeared at least one person was in police custody.

Police appeared to be focusing their investigation inside of one room. We don’t know how badly anyone was hurt or what may have led to this incident. And we don’t know if anyone has been charged with a crime at this time. We’ve contacted Mobile Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.