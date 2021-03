MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a report of a shooting at a Mobile Church early Saturday morning. According to the Mobile County “My Community” map a shooting was reported at 12:40 Saturday morning at 2812 Haas Ave. That’s the same address listed for Bible Way Apostolic Church of God.

No word yet on what happened. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.