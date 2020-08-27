MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are at the scene of a reported shooting at the InTown Suites on the West I-65 Service Road.
MPD officers responded to the extended stay hotel shortly before 1 p.m.
Mobile Fire-Rescue said a man was transported with injuries that were not life-threatening. The victim is approximately 50 years old.
WKRG News 5 has reached out to MPD to learn more about the circumstances around the shooting.
LATEST POSTS:
- Walmart is teaming up with Microsoft on TikTok bid
- MPD: Man armed with knife causes bodily harm to ex-girlfriend
- Cooking with John: Moe’s Original BBQ Alabama White Sauce
- Shooting at InTown Suites in Mobile
- Design team to meet with Summerdale residents on downtown revitalization project