Shooting at InTown Suites in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are at the scene of a reported shooting at the InTown Suites on the West I-65 Service Road.

MPD officers responded to the extended stay hotel shortly before 1 p.m.

Mobile Fire-Rescue said a man was transported with injuries that were not life-threatening. The victim is approximately 50 years old.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to MPD to learn more about the circumstances around the shooting.

LATEST POSTS: