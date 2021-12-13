Shooting on Taylor Lane Sunday night reveals victim worked on shooter’s vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department says the victim of the shooting on Taylor Lane Sunday night was working on the shooter’s vehicle when the victim was shot.

MPD says they responded to the 1700 block of Taylor Lane in reference to one shot on Dec. 12 around 11:23 p.m.

Upon arrival, MPD discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to the hospital to be treated for his wounds.

Through the course of the investigation, MPD says they discovered the victim was working on the suspect’s vehicle. When the suspect returned to pick up the vehicle the suspect was angry and speaking incoherently. A gun was produced and the victim was shot multiple times.

MPD says they are still investigating this case.