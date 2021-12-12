Man shot on McKinney Street in Mobile

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police tell WKRG News 5 a man was shot at McKinney Street.

Officers said that the man was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators told WKRG News 5, they believe this shooting is due to a domestic issue between a father and a son, but so far, officers are not saying what led up to shots being fired.

Police are continuing to investigate. At this time, there is no information on what, if any, charges either the father or son could face.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories