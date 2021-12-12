Man shot on McKinney Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police tell WKRG News 5 a man was shot at McKinney Street.

Officers said that the man was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators told WKRG News 5, they believe this shooting is due to a domestic issue between a father and a son, but so far, officers are not saying what led up to shots being fired.

Police are continuing to investigate. At this time, there is no information on what, if any, charges either the father or son could face.