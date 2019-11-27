UPDATE: Deadly shooting near Springhill Avenue in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (4:45 p.m.) — Mobile Police confirm a man was shot and killed. MPD says when officers arrived on the scene and found the man on the ground.

Police are still interviewing witnesses, trying to figure out exactly what happened. If you know any information, please called Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) — Mobile Police confirm that one person has died on Union Avenue. Police are investigating as a homicide.

No word on if a suspect is in custody at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Union Avenue off Springhill Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime map.

Police were called to the scene around 3:41 p.m.

No word on who was shot nor the extent of injuries at this time. However, the News 5 crew says they can see what appears to be a covered body at the scene.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES: