PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Mobile Bay Estuary Program is partnering with Big White Wings in Prichard for its "Ditch the Disposables" campaign. News 5's Caroline Carithers went out to the restaurant and spoke with Project Coordinator for the Mobile Bay Estuary Program, Madison Blanchard, about the motivation and goal of this campaign.

Blanchard says, "The purpose of this campaign is to reduce the waste stream at its source. So instead of doing litter cleanups, we are trying to change people's behavior around the use of styrofoam, so that we are stopping it on the front end before it has the chance to enter our waterways."