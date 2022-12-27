MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed two people were shot inside Walmart off I-65 Tuesday night at around 8:30 p.m..

WKRG News 5 spoke with Prine, who said two groups of people got into an altercation at the self checkout line. Prine said the two groups started shooting at each other. He said police do not know how many shots were fired at this time.

Prine said two victims, a male and a female, were hit by bullets and were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. Prine did not offer an update in reference to the victim’s condition. Prine said they do not know if the two people hit were involved, patrons or employees. Prine also said it is unclear if the two victims knew each other. Prine said there are no fatalities.

Prine said they do not know what the altercation was about. Prine said the situation is “consolidated” and it is under control.

Prine said the Walmart went under lockdown and will remain closed for the rest of the night.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine Press Conference

This remains an ongoing investigation. WKRG News 5 has a reporter on scene working to learn more information. This story will be updated as we receive details.