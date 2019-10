MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting in the RV Taylor Community Monday night.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, MPD was called to the scene around 8:36 p.m. for a shooting in the 1400 block of Kellogg Street near Preston Avenue.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says a 21-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It is unknown if there is someone in custody.

This is a developing story.