MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department received a call about a shooting that injured a 3-year-old-child. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Student Life Conference Complex at Bishop State Community College around noon.

Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to the scene at 351 N Broad Street around 11:45 a.m. They found a 3-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a hospital. Currently, they’re in serious, but stable condition.

A Bishop State spokesperson confirmed to us that the shooting was accidental and took place inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Bishop State said in a statement that “no life-threatening injuries are reported, and no danger is present for students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Bishop State Community College.