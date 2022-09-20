MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is releasing some new details they’ve learned in the investigation into a shooting in Chunchula.

The shooting happened Monday around 4:40 a.m. at a home on Sweetwater Drive. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says when they arrived they found 21-year-old William Lewis had been shot. Lewis was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

“We did make an arrest shortly after the shooting, did recover the gun involved,” said Captain Paul Burch, with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. “There’s obviously much more to the story.”

Burch said they arrested 19-year-old Patrick Picardy. Lewis told deputies Picardy shot him during an argument. Burch said the initial story was that the argument was over a girl, but there are “clearly” drug ties to the investigation.

“I think the drug aspect of it was much more involved than what they were telling,” said Burch. “No one wants to incriminate themselves by talking about drug use or drug distribution.”

Burch said they discovered Lewis is the brother of a 17-year-old who is charged in the fentanyl-overdose death of 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor last month.

Deputies are actively investigating the shooting and the ties to drugs.

“We’ve received a number of calls from the community around that house that that’s a problem house in the area that there’s for a long time has suspected drug activity there, and wish they would have called sooner, but we are getting some good information as to the going ons at the house and we’re following up on that,” said Burch.

Drug paraphernalia was also found at the home, including a marijuana grinder and smoking pipes.