UPDATE (8:54 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that two people were shot at Bay Point apartments. Their injuries are life-threatening, according to police.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on scene of a shooting that happened at an apartment complex off St. Stephens Road.

Mobile Police said at least one person was shot. Currently, it is unknown how severe their injuries are. The shooting took place Thursday evening on June 16.