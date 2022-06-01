MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials have confirmed that a shooting took place at R.V. Taylor Plaza, the same place where an 11-year-old was shot and killed the day before.

At 8:50 p.m., police were called to the 1400 block of Plaza Court for a possible shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found two adult females that had gunshot wounds. The wounds were not life-threatening but they were both transported to the hospital.

Police found out that an adult man was also shot and was taken to the hospital before they arrived. His injuries were not life-threatening.

On Monday, an 11-year-old was shot and killed at the same plaza.