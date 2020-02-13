2 shot at Neighborhood Walmart on Government Blvd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (9:55 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Stephen Millhouse says one of the men is 25 years old and suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He is in critical condition. The other man is in his late 30s and suffered from a single gunshot wound. He is also in critical condition.

UPDATE (9:35 p.m.): Mobile Police Sgt. Laderrick Dubose said two adult men had some sort of dispute inside the Neighborhood Market Walmart on Government Boulevard and shot at each other.

No customers or employees were injured. Dubose stressed that this was not an active shooter situation.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this moment. Both men were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Police are still investigating the reason for the dispute. Both weapons have been recovered and investigators are speaking with witnesses.

UPDATE (9:20 p.m.): A witness at the scene said six to eight shots were fired inside the store.

Mobile police confirm two people were shot. Police say the two people were shooting at each other.

“We heard bam, bam, bam.” The witness was on the other side of the store at the time. She said people were running to the back to the store. She said an employee helped them find a place to hide and get them outside.

Original story

Two people were shot at the Neighborhood Walmart on Government Street Wednesday night.

Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to two gunshot calls at the Neighborhood Walmart at 2570 Government Street Wednesday night at about 8:45 p.m.

Two people were loaded into ambulances.

Mobile Police Department Safety Director James Barber said two people were shooting at each other.

A woman on the scene said one person is dead and another is injured. She says two men were shooting at each other and one was shot in the head, the other fired back, injuring the other.

Not everyone is out of the store, and a woman on the scene says her kids are inside and she’s worried.

This is a breaking news story, we will update when we have more information.

