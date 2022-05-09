MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting where one person’s vehicle was shot in a McDonald’s drive-thru off Hillcrest Road Sunday, May 8.
Officers were called to the shooting early Sunday morning, at about 9:30 a.m. The shooting happened after two people got into an argument while waiting in the drive-thru, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.
One man got out of his vehicle, pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim’s vehicle. The victim got out of the drive-thru and sped off, according to the release. Officers determined that the victim’s vehicle was hit by gunfire.
