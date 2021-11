MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Spring Hill Ave. and Ann St. Nov. 14 in Mobile.

Police Officers determined that the victim was at a gas station when a unknown subject drove up in a vehicle and shot him in the hip.

The passenger, who was with the victim when he was shot, drove him to the hospital. The passenger was not injured, according to Mobile Police.