UPDATE(1:20 p.m.) — Mobile County Public School System says the “Secure Perimeter” for Eichold-Mertz has been lifted.

UPDATE(1:11 p.m.) — Mobile County Public School System says Eichold-Mertz Magnet School of Math, Science and Technology is on “Secure Perimeter” now.

UPDATE(12:48 p.m.) — Mobile Police Department has confirmed one man has received a life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Cloverdale Drive. The man was taken to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has confirmed there was a shooting at Cloverdale Drive. The shooting happened on Friday, April 15 at about noon.

Mobile Police have only confirmed the shooting happened. Currently, it is unknown if anyone suffered injuries from the shooting.