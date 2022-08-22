MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning.

At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them.

The person “did not sustain any penetrating injuries,” according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. Penetrative injuries happen when someone’s skin is pierced.

In the victim’s case, they weren’t pierced by a bullet, but were still injured on scene. The victim also refused medical treatment, according to the release. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting.