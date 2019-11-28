UPDATE: Man dies after being shot at busy shopping center on University Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (8:50p.m.) — Mobile Police say the man that was shot at the shopping center located on the corner of University Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road has died.

Police say there are still no suspects in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Mobile Police Department is on scene of a shooting at the shopping center located on the corner of University Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime map.

Police were on scene around 7 p.m. near the Mandarin Kitchen chinese restaurant at the shopping center anchored with a Neighborhood Walmart.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says medical crews treated a 22-year-old man shot in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were also seen at the ABC Beverages store next to the Neighborhood Walmart in the same area searching the ground and investigating around a car.

Mobile Police say they do not have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story.