UPDATE: 19-year-old shot and killed at Bennett Pointe Apartments on Old Pascagoula Road

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: Mobile Police confirmed the 19-year-old man shot at Bennett Point Apartments has died. Homicide investigators are working the scene.

Mobile Police say a 19-year-old man was shot at Bennett Pointe Apartments on Thanksgiving Day.

