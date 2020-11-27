THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: Mobile Police confirmed the 19-year-old man shot at Bennett Point Apartments has died. Homicide investigators are working the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY
Mobile Police say a 19-year-old man was shot at Bennett Pointe Apartments on Thanksgiving Day.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will have more information as it becomes available.
LATEST STORIES
- UPDATE: 19-year-old shot and killed at Bennett Pointe Apartments on Old Pascagoula Road
- Saints looking for first win in Denver since 1994
- Georgia Secretary of State blasts President Trump over Georgia Elections
- Dense fog tonight, scattered showers tomorrow
- Patient hospitalized for COVID-19 plays violin to thank caregivers while intubated