Shooter returns to scene of crime after shooting into occupied vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A shooter returned to the scene of the crime after shooting into an occupied vehicle while police were investigating the scene.

Police responded to a domestic dispute on Saturday, Feb. 6 around 8:15 AM in the 1300 block of McArthur Street. The victim said she had gotten into an argument with her son, 22-year-old Michael Bonner. Bonner pulled a gun on his mother and said he was going to shoot her before shooting once into the wall, a cell phone, and several times into her car tires before fleeing the scene.

While officers were on scene Bonner returned and was arrested.