Shooter at large after man shot and killed in Prichard overnight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police confirm a man was shot and killed overnight on Turner Road. Lt. Robert Martin says police responded to a call about a shooting shortly before midnight Saturday. When they arrived they found a man in a vehicle that had been shot several times.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries. This is an active homicide investigation and police are still looking for a suspect. We are told Prichard Police will release more information later today.

