Shoe Station bought by Shoe Carnival in $67 million deal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shoe Station is now under the ownership of Shoe Carnival, after it was acquisitioned in a $67 million deal.

Shoe Station, a Mobile-based company, will now be owned and operated by Shoe Carnival, a national retailer trying to expand its reach in southeastern markets.

Although the company is owned by Shoe Carnival, Shoe Station’s headquarters will stay in Mobile.

Shoe Station will also still keep its brand identity and remain under the supervision of Shoe Station President, Brent Barkin.

Brent Barkin, the son of Shoe Station founder Terry S. Barkin, will serve as the Shoe Carnival’s Senior Vice President of New Business Development & Integration.

Barkin released this statement about the acquisition of Shoe Station by Shoe Carnival:

“Shoe Carnival brings infrastructure and financial backing to significantly accelerate our Shoe Station brand growth,” said Barkin. “Taken together, the two brands create a winning customer value proposition. We are delighted to become part of Shoe Carnival, and I cannot wait to partner with Mark and his talented team to unlock more exciting opportunities to come.”