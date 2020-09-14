Shelter for Tropical Storm Sally at Theodore High School

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shelter for Tropical Storm Sally is being offered at Theodore High School.

Full release below:

Monday, the Mobile Chapter of the American Red Cross (ARC) will open one shelter, for Mobile County residents who do not feel safe staying in their homes during the threat of Tropical Storm Sally.

The shelter location will be:

Theodore High School

6201 Swedetown Road

Theodore, AL 36582

Registration will begin on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:00 am.

Residents who live in areas prone to flooding or storm surge and those living in mobile homes should take advantage of sheltering in a safe location.

Due to COVID-19 protocols ALL clients are required to wear a mask and will be screened prior to entering the shelter.

Bring all medications and personal items that may be required for each family member.

Alcoholic beverages, any type of weapon and food other than special dietary requirements will not be allowed. Pets will not be allowed in the shelter.

