Shell Chemical in Saraland grants 4-year-old boy’s wish to have his own backyard playset

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A young boy who is battling a congenital heart condition was gifted a backyard playset at Shell Chemical in Saraland on Tuesday.

4-year-old Levi was surprised with a circus-themed reveal party complete with the Pride of Chickasaw Marching Band, Sunshine the Clown, popcorn, and cotton candy.

“His wish was to have his own playset in his backyard, where he and his brother could have their own space and enjoy their time outside,” said Abby Scioneaux South Alabama Regional Manager of Make A Wish South Alabama.

The gift was possible thanks to the staff of Shell Chemical in Saraland, and of course, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Alabama.

“It’s very moving to know that the employees here willingly donated their hard work and their attention to detail and their safety on their shift to instead of receiving a bonus or something each quarter or at the end of the year, they’re giving that opportunity,” Levi’s mom Jennifer Jackson said.

The program is based on the safe execution of the October to November 2021 Turnaround. Shell has committed to donating $450 for each shift of safe performance delivered during this year’s Turnaround. This year, four local children’s wishes were selected to be sponsored and championed throughout this year’s Turnaround.