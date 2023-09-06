MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Metro Jail correctional officer pleaded not guilty after being arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, attempting to distribute drugs and first-degree attempt to promote prison contraband.

Jessica Odom has worked at the Metro Jail since 2020.

“She betrayed the trust of her coworkers and the trust of the inmates that she could get stuff in there that could kill people,” Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said.

However, according to Burch, this arrest has been in the making for some time.

“You hear things sometimes; from other correctional officers, you hear things from inmates,” Burch said. “And we pick up on that kind of chatter, and her name has popped up a few times.”

WKRG reported three inmate deaths in the months of June and July.

The most recent was on July 25 when William Appling was found unresponsive in his cell.

Terrell Moultrie was found unresponsive in his cell on July 15. MCSO detectives said they did not observe any signs of foul play or trauma.

On June 26, Ernest Little Jr., 38, was found unresponsive in his cell by his cellmates. Corrections officers “administered medical assistance and NARCAN,” according to a release.

Burch told WKRG that Appling and Little died due to natural causes, but Moultrie is likely due to an overdose.

Burch said it’s possible that Moultrie’s death is in connection to Odom.

“It’s very possible that its related,” Burch said. “We’re at the mercy of department forensic sciences getting the toxicology reports back. Once that’s back, there will be some further testing.”

Depending on what investigators find out, Burch said more corrections officers could face charges.

“Easiest way to say it is that I have a zero tolerance for corruption and whether that’s a corrections officer or a deputy or one of the civilian employees,” Burch said.

Odom is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 5.