MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A convicted sex offender who did not register as a sex offender was caught spending the night in a motel with a minor Saturday, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Baymont Motel on the I-65 Service Road Saturday around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a sex offender. When officers arrived at the motel, they found that on July 7, Christopher Causey, 45, had allegedly spent the night with someone under the age of 18.

According to the release, Causey was previously supposed to register as a sex offender, however, he failed to do so. Causey was arrested on two counts of the sex offender registration notification act and on an outstanding warrant.