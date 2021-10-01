‘Sex and the City Star’ Kim Cattrall records music on Dauphin Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “She was one of the most beautiful souls I have ever had in the studio,” said Keylan Laxton, General Manager and Chief Engineer for Dauphin Street Sound.

Laxton and his crew worked with Actor Kim Cattrall this week to record a song for the movie ‘About My Father’. The movie is currently being filmed on the Gulf Coast, also starring Robert De Niro.

Cattrall is best known for her character Samantha Jones on the widely popular ‘Sex and the City’ TV series and movies.

From left to right, Chris Spies, Co-Producer/ Composer, Ben Jernigan, Producer/Guitarist, Kim Cattrall, Singer/Actor, Keylan Laxton, General Manager/Chief Engineer



“You can tell she’s a good actor,” said Laxton. Unlike the brazen and outspoken ‘Samantha Jones’ Laxton found Cattrall to be “nicer, much more down to earth than her character is, really humble, a pleasure to work with.”

Regarding her singing ability, “She has a beautiful voice, not afraid to let it rip. She got in their and really put her heart into it.”

Laxton says Dauphin Street Sound is producing three audio tracks for a scene in the movie.