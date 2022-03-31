PRICHARD Ala. (WKRG) — Due to the heavy rains on March 30, the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board are reporting sanitary sewer events happening in the area.

A sanitary sewer event is when the untreated waste water is discharged from the sanitary sewer system.

The areas to avoid are Chin St. at Butt St., Patricia Ave. at Whistler St. and Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. at Wood St.

The Mobile County Health Department advises caution when approaching Standing water in these effect areas due to possible contamination from the sewer overflows.

Three Mile Creek, and Gumtree Branch should also be avoided for recreational use or fishing due to these overflows. Any fish or other seafood caught in this area should be cooked thoroughly to prevent illness.