Sewers overflow in Mobile after heavy rain, flooding

Mobile County

e Mobile County Health Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Health officials are warning Mobile residents to avoid standing water after sewer overflows at 21 locations dumped tens of thousands of gallons of waste water, with three “Sanitary Sewer Overflows” still happening Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

A sanitary sewer overflow is “a release of untreated or partially treated sewage from a municipal sanitary sewer,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The untreated sewage will wind up mostly in the Dog River, Eslava Creek, Halls Mill Creek, and Three Mile Creek. People living there should “take precautions… for recreational purposes.” The MCHD also advises people to thoroughly cook all seafood harvested from those waters.

MCHD attributed the overflows to heavy rain and flooding caused by Hurricane Ida, according to a news release. Some locations stopped overflowing when rain slacked only to resume with returning rains.

Health Office for MCHD Dr. Bernard H. Eichold, II, cautioned Mobilians to be careful when encountering standing water in the city. If you do come into contact with sewage, Eichold advises you wash your hands and clothes thoroughly.

LOCATIONEstimated GallonsReceiving Water
2409 Octavia Dr. South255Dog River
120 Demouy Ave. at Murray St.17,250Eslava Creek
202 Morgan Ave.24,250Eslava Creek
50 Westwood St. at Homewood St. 65,625Eslava Creek
175 Westwood St. 9,450Eslava Creek
208 Westwood St. OngoingEslava Creek
1102 Gimon Cir. (2)18,750Eslava Creek
1114 Gimon Cir3,825Eslava Creek
1301 Gulf Field Dr. W9,210Eslava Creek
1710 Gulf Field Dr. N.9,210Eslava Creek
McVay Dr. @ Navco Rd.67,950Eslava Creek
766 Johnston Ave.OngoingEslava Creek
16 Japonica Ave3,120Eslava Creek
101 Mohawk St. @ Elizabeth St4,900Eslava Creek
2301 Carrington Dr.1,300Halls Mill Creek
Airport Blvd. @ Easement (4)OngoingHalls Mill Creek
9240 Airport Blvd.6,750Halls Mill Creek
8748 Augusta Dr. W. (2)6,060Halls Mill Creek
2270 Vulcan Ct.2,450Halls Mill Creek
3171 Baronne St.3,225Three Mile Creek
2102 Prichard Ave1,800Three Mile Creek

To help relieve pressure on sewer lines during heavy rains, MAWSS diverts water to temporary storage facilities. That means sending millions of gallons of water to Severe Weather Attenuation Tanks.

LocationVolume
Three Mile SWAT20,000,000 gallons (both tanks full)
Eslava SWAT8,000,000 (tank full)
Halls Mill SWAT5,378,700 gallons

