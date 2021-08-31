Sewers overflow in Mobile after heavy rain, flooding

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Health officials are warning Mobile residents to avoid standing water after sewer overflows at 21 locations dumped tens of thousands of gallons of waste water, with three “Sanitary Sewer Overflows” still happening Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

A sanitary sewer overflow is “a release of untreated or partially treated sewage from a municipal sanitary sewer,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The untreated sewage will wind up mostly in the Dog River, Eslava Creek, Halls Mill Creek, and Three Mile Creek. People living there should “take precautions… for recreational purposes.” The MCHD also advises people to thoroughly cook all seafood harvested from those waters.

MCHD attributed the overflows to heavy rain and flooding caused by Hurricane Ida, according to a news release. Some locations stopped overflowing when rain slacked only to resume with returning rains.

Health Office for MCHD Dr. Bernard H. Eichold, II, cautioned Mobilians to be careful when encountering standing water in the city. If you do come into contact with sewage, Eichold advises you wash your hands and clothes thoroughly.

LOCATION Estimated Gallons Receiving Water 2409 Octavia Dr. South 255 Dog River 120 Demouy Ave. at Murray St. 17,250 Eslava Creek 202 Morgan Ave. 24,250 Eslava Creek 50 Westwood St. at Homewood St. 65,625 Eslava Creek 175 Westwood St. 9,450 Eslava Creek 208 Westwood St. Ongoing Eslava Creek 1102 Gimon Cir. (2) 18,750 Eslava Creek 1114 Gimon Cir 3,825 Eslava Creek 1301 Gulf Field Dr. W 9,210 Eslava Creek 1710 Gulf Field Dr. N. 9,210 Eslava Creek McVay Dr. @ Navco Rd. 67,950 Eslava Creek 766 Johnston Ave. Ongoing Eslava Creek 16 Japonica Ave 3,120 Eslava Creek 101 Mohawk St. @ Elizabeth St 4,900 Eslava Creek 2301 Carrington Dr. 1,300 Halls Mill Creek Airport Blvd. @ Easement (4) Ongoing Halls Mill Creek 9240 Airport Blvd. 6,750 Halls Mill Creek 8748 Augusta Dr. W. (2) 6,060 Halls Mill Creek 2270 Vulcan Ct. 2,450 Halls Mill Creek 3171 Baronne St. 3,225 Three Mile Creek 2102 Prichard Ave 1,800 Three Mile Creek

To help relieve pressure on sewer lines during heavy rains, MAWSS diverts water to temporary storage facilities. That means sending millions of gallons of water to Severe Weather Attenuation Tanks.