MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System responded to a Sanitary Sewer Overflow that happened on Friday, Feb 18. The overflow occurred on Meadow Run Court.

The overflow spill about 450 gallons of wastewater into Hall Mill Creek. This was a result due to a break on a sewer mainline. MAWSS crews are taking steps to prevent future overflows at this location.

Dr. Bernard Eichold II, the Health Officer for Mobile County, advises all area residents of the overflow to take precautions when coming in contact with standing water that may have come from the overflow. Those that have should wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

It is also advised to use precautions with using Halls Mill Creek for recreational purposes. All seafood harvested from the creek should be cooked thoroughly before consumption. Hands should be washed after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.