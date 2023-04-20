MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System said a wastewater leak caused by one of their contractors loosed more than 2 million gallons of sewage into the Dog River and an apartment complex on Monday.

The Brookley Gardens swimming pool near the leasing office is overflowing with sewage. On Thursday, some residents were fed up.

“But I was like, ‘my kids like to play outside,’ my son especially likes to play outside,” said Deandrea Dees. “You got to get through that. You still smell it if you’re riding through, like even though it’s up the street, still running on both sides.”

MAWSS said contractors are working on repairs. Caution signs are up in Brookley Gardens. Mobile Baykeepers posted to their Facebook page to avoid Dog River until further notice.