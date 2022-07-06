BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bayou la Batre daycare has had to temporarily close more than once after rainwater caused a sewage overflow in the area, according to administrators at Kids Cottage Daycare and Preschool.

Sharon Bosarge, the director at the daycare, said she is worried about how sanitary this is for workers and children that attend the school.

Bosarge said the Utilities Board came to the daycare Wednesday and dispursed chlorine throughout the playground. The daycare reopened later that afternoon.

While the Utilities Board disinfected the playground, Borsage said she is still concerned about the potential bacteria the sewage spill has caused.

“As far as I know I guess it’s supposed just to kill the bacteria, but I don’t know how it’s going to kill

the bacteria under the mulch because like I said the whole playground was saturated so the sewer went through the entire playground,” said Bosarge. “I don’t know how this sprinkly stuff is going to take care of the problem.”

Attorney for the Utilities Board of the City of Bayou La Batre, Jay Ross, said part of the issue is people are putting things down drains that are not meant for that, like grease and towels.