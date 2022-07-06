BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bayou la Batre daycare has had to temporarily close more than once after rainwater caused a sewage overflow in the area, according to administrators at Kids Cottage Daycare and Preschool.
Sharon Bosarge, the director at the daycare, said she is worried about how sanitary this is for workers and children that attend the school.
Bosarge said the Utilities Board came to the daycare Wednesday and dispursed chlorine throughout the playground. The daycare reopened later that afternoon.
While the Utilities Board disinfected the playground, Borsage said she is still concerned about the potential bacteria the sewage spill has caused.
“As far as I know I guess it’s supposed just to kill the bacteria, but I don’t know how it’s going to kill
the bacteria under the mulch because like I said the whole playground was saturated so the sewer went through the entire playground,” said Bosarge. “I don’t know how this sprinkly stuff is going to take care of the problem.”
Attorney for the Utilities Board of the City of Bayou La Batre, Jay Ross, said part of the issue is people are putting things down drains that are not meant for that, like grease and towels.
As mentioned, there was a sewer overflow sometime yesterday at the day care facility located on Padgett Switch Road. The overflow came from under the day care building and spilled into the day care playground area. The spill into the playground area was caused in part by a partially broken sewer line near and a missing cap on the sewer clean out pipe under or near the day care building on the property owners side of the line. When the heavy rains occured yesterday in the Bayou La Batre area, this caused an additional load on the system which resulted in the discharge. Once the Utilities Board became aware of the situation, they immediately sent out personnel to clean up the spill, which included the removal of the contaminated ground cover, the placement of new ground cover as well as disinfecting the playground site. Additionally, during the cleanout of the sewer collection system near the area, it was discovered that several towels, wipes and grease were discovered in the system that apparently one or more persons improperly or illegally ingested into the Bayou La Batre sewer collection system which added to the load on the system. ADEM was notified of the spill and other corrective actions have been taken. The Utilities Board intends to work with the owner of the day care facility to do all it can to do to reduce the risk of such an occurrence again at this location. Please be aware that the Bayou la Utilities Board remains very concerned about the public health to all of its customers and continues to regularly monitor the sewer collection system to be sure that it operates at its highest efficiency. Please let me know if you need additional information.Jay Ross, Utilites Board of City of Bayou La Batre