CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe storm ravaged much of Citronelle just before 8 a.m. on Friday leaving a family trapped in their home.

“I woke up this morning, and took the dog out to go potty, came back in the house and I heard the weather starting to get bad. As soon as I pulled up my radar, the power went out and then the tree crashed through the house,” Amber Sellers, whose house was severely damaged by a fallen tree, said.

Along with Sellers, there were four children and multiple pets in the house.

“I heard it. I didn’t know exactly what it was. I jumped up. I looked in the room for my youngest son. He was fine. I went straight to the living room where my nephew was screaming. I saw the tree in the house. Then I immediately ran upstairs, banging on walls, screaming for my oldest son.”

Sellers said this isn’t the first time a tree has fallen on the house.

“We had to kind of move a few of them so we could all get out, but we’re all alive,” Sellers said.

Sellers said communication lines were interrupted during the storm, which made it impossible to call authorities for help.

“I tried calling the police department and the fire department. All the lines were down, so the police just ended up showing up,” Sellers said.

Sellers said that all three vehicles her family owned had been destroyed in the storm.

However, the storm damaged much more of the small town, including bent traffic signs, blocked roads, and debris carried several hundred feet.

“No damage besides the skylights. It was sucking skylights out of the building. I was looking up at them,” Brad Walker, who was inside his business during the storm, said.

Walker said the worst part of the storm only lasted about 20 seconds.

“You could hear the roar and the noise. It was pretty intense there for a few minutes,” Walker said.

No injuries or deaths have been reported in Citronelle.