MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –Several people are in custody after leading police on a chase with a stolen vehicle, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officials on the scene said the chase started near Dauphin and Florida Streets. The chase ended in front of the Chick-Fil-A on Dauphin Street.

Police say there are multiple suspects and are believed to be minors. No one was injured and they are assessing the damages.

A black truck can be seen wrecked into a curb. Multiple officers are also seen in the Chick-Fil-A parking lot. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene. We will update this story when more information is available.