Several Mobile City Council members near last days in office

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today is the last regular city council meeting for three long-time members. Four new or returning council members will be sworn into office next month. This is the largest turnover in recent memory with new people assuming leadership roles in more than half the seats on the council.

Let’s talk about the outgoing members. All are very familiar faces. Fred Richardson announced four years ago that this would be his last term on the Mobile City Council. He made a run for mayor this year but couldn’t overcome incumbent Sandy Stimpson. He’s currently the longest-serving city council member.

Councilmember Levon Manzie got the most votes in the August General Election but passed away before the runoff. He served on the council for eight years and was generally thought of as a peacemaker.

John Williams announced in May he would not seek reelection to a seat he’s held for 15 years. He said he didn’t want to be a lifetime politician.

Bess Rich also announced in May she would not seek reelection. Rich served as a representative of the city’s sixth district from 1993-2001 and has currently served since 2010.