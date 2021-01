SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of vandalism involving several MCPSS buses at Semmes Middle School.

Various offensive images and words were spray-painted on the outside of the buses. We’re not showing any of those offensive images here, but they included a Nazi symbol and male body parts.

School was not in session Monday due to the MLK holiday.

A spokesperson for the school district says six buses were vandalized but have since been cleaned.