MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after “several malnourished dogs” were found inside a U-Haul Thursday afternoon.

Cameron Alexander, 47, was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to a dog/cat.

Police were called to 150 Government Street at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 for a report of dogs inside a U-Haul truck and conducted a welfare check.

Officers found several malnourished dogs inside the box truck.

Police arrested Alexander who was “responsible” for the dogs and was at the truck when officers arrived.