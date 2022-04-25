MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission has approved several American Rescue Plan Act projects which can now move to the next phase.

MCC said a funding proposal of $61.5 million was approved at a meeting held on April 21 which allowed a total of 35 ARPA projects to move to the next phase of its selection process. About 200 applications for ARPA funding were received in the Fall of 2021. The applications went into a preliminary evaluation to determine the project eligibility in accordance with the rules and regulations provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program.

Tier one proposals will move forward to the next phase of Mobile County’s Evaluation Process performed by the County staff and consultant team. Tier one projects include:

OrganizationProject NameProposedFunding Level
100 Black Men of Greater MobileLeadership Program$                 750,000.00
Africatown Redevelopment CorporationHistoric Preservation and Affordable Housing$              3,000,000.00
Alta Pointe Health SystemsBay Pointe Bed Addition$              6,000,000.00
Boys and Girls Club of South AlabamaNew Boys and Girls Club and Van Purchase$                 456,848.00
Boys and Girls Club of South AlabamaSummer Enrichment Program$                 660,000.00
City of SemmesPublic Safety Complex$                 200,000.00
Commonwealth National BankEconomic Development Program$              1,000,000.00
Friends of the African-American Heritage TrailCommunity Revitalization$                 500,000.00
Habitat for HumanityAffordable Homes$                 645,000.00
Mobile Area Interfaith ConferenceAcademy of Career Development$                 180,000.00
Mobile Community Correction CenterInside Out Program$                 677,217.00
Mobile County CommissionFinance Accounting & Payroll$              3,000,000.00
Mobile County CommissionGovernment Plaza Outdoor Pocket Park$                 800,000.00
Mobile County CommissionCybersecurity IT Hardware/Software$                 887,578.00
Mobile County CommissionCOVID Related Expenses $                 556,291.59
Mobile County CommissionMobile County Sportsplex$              4,000,000.00
Mobile County CommissionShelter for Residents$              2,000,000.00
Mobile County CommissionWest Mobile County Park – Playground/Splashpad$              3,000,000.00
Mobile County CommissionCapital Equipment$              1,206,114.00
Mobile County CommissionOne-Time Non-Recurring Benefit #1$              4,577,430.00
Mobile County CommissionOne-Time Non-Recurring Benefit #2$              4,047,474.82
Mobile County CommissionCommission District Funds – Project TBD$              7,500,000.00
Mobile County CommissionIncrease Broadband at Parks$                 750,000.00
Mobile County CommissionMaster Plan for Civil Rights and Cultural Heritage Districts$              3,500,000.00
Mobile County CommissionEquipment and Upgrades to Metro Jail Sewer System$                 900,000.00
Mobile County Commission/City of MobileCourt Technology Upgrades$                 869,283.86
Mobile County EMSCardiac Arrest Units$              1,050,000.00
Mobile County Volunteer Fire DepartmentCapacity Enhancements$              1,500,000.00
Mobile Sports AuthorityPortable Basketball/Volleyball Courts$                 530,000.00
Mount Vernon Senior CenterVan Purchase$                 252,250.00
MOWA Band of Choctaw IndiansEmergency Food/Utility Assistance$                 300,000.00
Restore MobileBuild and Rehab Single Family Affordable Homes$              1,250,000.00
Sickle Cell Disease Association of America Mobile ChapterFinancial Assistance to Households with Sickle Cell Disease$                 223,677.15
USS Battleship Memorial ParkTeak Deck Replacement$              1,000,000.00
Veterans Recovery ResourcesMedical Detox Facility$              3,800,000.00
Total Proposed Funding$           61,569,164.42

10 Tier two projects have been selected which may possibly be moved to Tier one status pending the results of the Evaluation Process and availability of funds. Tier two projects include:

  • water/sewer infrastructure projects
  • programs to address mental health
  • child abuse
  • home repair
  • senior centers

MCC said once the information has been gathered and evaluated from the applicants the MCC will make determinations regarding funding through an approved ARPA Expenditure Plan.