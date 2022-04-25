MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission has approved several American Rescue Plan Act projects which can now move to the next phase.

MCC said a funding proposal of $61.5 million was approved at a meeting held on April 21 which allowed a total of 35 ARPA projects to move to the next phase of its selection process. About 200 applications for ARPA funding were received in the Fall of 2021. The applications went into a preliminary evaluation to determine the project eligibility in accordance with the rules and regulations provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program.

Tier one proposals will move forward to the next phase of Mobile County’s Evaluation Process performed by the County staff and consultant team. Tier one projects include:

Organization Project Name ProposedFunding Level 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile Leadership Program $ 750,000.00 Africatown Redevelopment Corporation Historic Preservation and Affordable Housing $ 3,000,000.00 Alta Pointe Health Systems Bay Pointe Bed Addition $ 6,000,000.00 Boys and Girls Club of South Alabama New Boys and Girls Club and Van Purchase $ 456,848.00 Boys and Girls Club of South Alabama Summer Enrichment Program $ 660,000.00 City of Semmes Public Safety Complex $ 200,000.00 Commonwealth National Bank Economic Development Program $ 1,000,000.00 Friends of the African-American Heritage Trail Community Revitalization $ 500,000.00 Habitat for Humanity Affordable Homes $ 645,000.00 Mobile Area Interfaith Conference Academy of Career Development $ 180,000.00 Mobile Community Correction Center Inside Out Program $ 677,217.00 Mobile County Commission Finance Accounting & Payroll $ 3,000,000.00 Mobile County Commission Government Plaza Outdoor Pocket Park $ 800,000.00 Mobile County Commission Cybersecurity IT Hardware/Software $ 887,578.00 Mobile County Commission COVID Related Expenses $ 556,291.59 Mobile County Commission Mobile County Sportsplex $ 4,000,000.00 Mobile County Commission Shelter for Residents $ 2,000,000.00 Mobile County Commission West Mobile County Park – Playground/Splashpad $ 3,000,000.00 Mobile County Commission Capital Equipment $ 1,206,114.00 Mobile County Commission One-Time Non-Recurring Benefit #1 $ 4,577,430.00 Mobile County Commission One-Time Non-Recurring Benefit #2 $ 4,047,474.82 Mobile County Commission Commission District Funds – Project TBD $ 7,500,000.00 Mobile County Commission Increase Broadband at Parks $ 750,000.00 Mobile County Commission Master Plan for Civil Rights and Cultural Heritage Districts $ 3,500,000.00 Mobile County Commission Equipment and Upgrades to Metro Jail Sewer System $ 900,000.00 Mobile County Commission/City of Mobile Court Technology Upgrades $ 869,283.86 Mobile County EMS Cardiac Arrest Units $ 1,050,000.00 Mobile County Volunteer Fire Department Capacity Enhancements $ 1,500,000.00 Mobile Sports Authority Portable Basketball/Volleyball Courts $ 530,000.00 Mount Vernon Senior Center Van Purchase $ 252,250.00 MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians Emergency Food/Utility Assistance $ 300,000.00 Restore Mobile Build and Rehab Single Family Affordable Homes $ 1,250,000.00 Sickle Cell Disease Association of America Mobile Chapter Financial Assistance to Households with Sickle Cell Disease $ 223,677.15 USS Battleship Memorial Park Teak Deck Replacement $ 1,000,000.00 Veterans Recovery Resources Medical Detox Facility $ 3,800,000.00 Total Proposed Funding $ 61,569,164.42

10 Tier two projects have been selected which may possibly be moved to Tier one status pending the results of the Evaluation Process and availability of funds. Tier two projects include:

water/sewer infrastructure projects

programs to address mental health

child abuse

home repair

senior centers

MCC said once the information has been gathered and evaluated from the applicants the MCC will make determinations regarding funding through an approved ARPA Expenditure Plan.