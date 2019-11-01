Seven Mobile County schools are “failing”

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WKRG) — Seven Mobile County Public Schools have been deemed “failing” by the state. That means they are in the bottom six-percent of achievement test scores in Alabama. Mobile’s “failing” schools are Calloway-Smith, Pillans, and Chastang-Fournier Middle Schools, and Leflore, Blount, Williamson, and B.C. Rain High Schools.

Just a couple of weeks ago the Alabama State Department of Education announced that no Mobile County school got an “F” in the annual state “report cards.” That grading system, however, takes into account several factors, not just standardized test scores.

Other schools in the News 5 viewing area deemed “failing” are Escambia County High in Atmore and Chickasaw Middle.

74 schools across the state were deemed “failing.” 16 of them are Birmingham City Schools.

The Accountability Plan of 2013 allows students in “failing” schools to transfer to a non-failing school within the same school district, or transfer to a neighboring public school district.

Students may also enroll in private schools. Non-profit organizations have been set up to provide scholarships for low income students from “failing” schools.” The system has been criticized because donors to scholarship providing non-profit groups can take a credit against their income tax liability for the amount of their donation. Critics say that, in effect, uses taxpayer public money to pay for private school tuition.