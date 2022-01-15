Seven different cleanup sites in Mobile as day of service project in honor of MLK

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The litter fight continues in Mobile with a coordinated day of service to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. Mobile United organized community cleanups in all seven Mobile City Council districts. People in yellow vest make their way through a heavily wooded area at the end of Inn Road. One of seven clean-up sites in the city Saturday.

“We’ve teamed with environmental nonprofits to host these cleanups across all seven mobile city council districts and to get city wide engagement in this litter problem we seem to have in Mobile and really encourage citizens to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by serving their community,” said Brittany Gagliano with Mobile United. This area sits around the corner from the hotel cluster in Tillman’s Corner, it’s been turned into a dumping ground.

“It’s very sad people do this in the community they live in and we’re going to put a little dent in it and improve the community,” said Abby Dorris with the Youth Leadership program. Despite warning signs about fines, this area has been turned into a private dump. Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds argues part of the problem is illegal camping and plans on introducing an ordinance this week to limit what he describes and the improper use of public space.

“It creates a major health concern and it’s a breeding ground for crime,” said Reynolds.

