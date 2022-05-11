MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The amount of a settlement between the husband of a woman who died in a school bus crash and the makers of the bus and another driver will remain confidential, according to a news release from the law practice representing the husband. The crash happened on I-65 in Mobile County.

Kim Welch was killed in a crash in 2019 after she dropped off her students at Pathway Alternative School. The crash happened after another driver switched lanes, causing the school bus to tip over.

When the school bus flipped, the roof collapsed on Welch, causing her to suffocate. The driver of the other car, Brandon Barner was charged with homicide by vehicle, but David Welch’s lawyers argued that the roof collapse caused her death.

The school bus that Welch was driving had a defective roof and body structure. When the rollover happened, Welch was only driving 12 miles per hour, according to a news release from Greene and Phillips Law Firm.

Memorial for Kim Welch

David Welch’s lawyers argued that IC Bus and Navistar used the bus when safer models were on the market at the time Welch was killed. A settlement was reached for David Welch. The amount was not disclosed, according to the release.