Sessions says Supreme Court DACA decision unlawful, pushes to close U.S. borders

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Senate candidate and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Supreme Court’s decision on the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, and the U.S. should return to the rule of law.

“The Supreme Court’s decision on Obama’s unlawful DACA amnesty is the latest example of the legal squad working to push illegality and keep our borders open,” Sessions said. “This must end.”

Sessions listed four things he said the U.S. needs to do in order to fix the immigration system: Reduce foreign workers, secure the borders, deport criminal aliens, and defund sanctuary cities.

“Bringing in more foreign workers, especially at this time, would be a disaster for Americans seeking jobs,” Sessions said.

Trump denounced the Supreme Court ruling that the administration improperly ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2017. Splitting with Trump and judicial conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four liberal justices in the 5-4 vote Thursday. Sessions said President Trump will likely curtail the number of work visas for foreigners in the coming days.

“That is so important in this time of extraordinarily high unemployment. We have no jobs for more foreign white-collar workers in this country,” Sessions said. “I have a plan and a promise to the people of Alabama. Immigration will serve the national interest and no one else if I return to Senate.”

Watch the full press conference in the video above.

