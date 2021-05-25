Serda Brewing Co. sold to out-of-state brewery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Serda Brewing Co. announced on Facebook the taproom and brewery in Mobile will be sold to an out-of-state brewery.

They won’t say just yet which out-of-state brewery will be taking over the beloved spot on Government Boulevard in Downtown Mobile.

Serda Brewing says its last day at the location will be Monday, May 31. They will also be having a farewell party for “all their great customers and loyal supports.” This party will be held Friday, May 28 from 4 to 11 p.m.

If you’re a lover of their brews, no sweat. Serda saying they will still continue distributing their beer to restaurants and stores throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties.

At the end of the post, Serda hints that this won’t be the last time you see their logo, saying, “Will Serda Brewing reopen somewhere else? Hmmmmm….”