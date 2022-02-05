MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Senior Bowl returns with fans to boot. COVID precautions prevented big crowds last year. Everything was in place to have a more normal gameday atmosphere. There are a lot of gameday traditions, like nursing meat over a smoker, or playing a game outside.

“Man it’s fantastic, you know everybody wants to get out I look for a big crowd,” said Jessie Ludgood from George County. This may be the second year to have the Senior Bowl at USA’s new stadium but it’s also the first year they’ve been able to tailgate around it.

“We’ve done a few years at Ladd but this is our first year here,” said Joe Demko from Baldwin County. The wide-open campus puts a lot of space between the gameday crowd, games, and tailgaters.

“The best part about the new spot is that I’m not around a whole lot of people right now,” said Pensacola’s Shawn Guy with a chuckle. It’s been a long wait to enjoy this stadium the way it was meant to be used.

“I’m enjoying it, it’s like old times, I think it’s the way it should be, I hope everyone stays safe and if people do that we can continue to do things like this,” said Michael Buford from Spanish Fort.