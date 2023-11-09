MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Senior Bowl‘s fourth annual Turkey Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium is set for Sunday, Nov. 19.

The Senior Bowl is partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Greer’s Markets, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Senior Bowl Ambassador Club to donate 1,000 turkeys and other Thanksgiving food items to families across the Mobile area.

They will assemble and provide these meals to families outside of the stadium.

Inside the stadium will be the event’s Turkey Bowl Classic. The Senior Bowl’s NFL Flag League winners and youth tackle football teams from area parks, the Catholic Youth Organization and private school leagues will compete.

Also, during the event, organizers will announce high school football players from Mobile County and Baldwin County, who have received FBS college scholarships, to the “Future Prospect Team.”

“The Turkey Bowl has become one of our favorite events of the year because it’s an opportunity for the Senior Bowl to give back at so many levels in the community,” Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said.

“It allows us to help families celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, we honor the great high school players from our region, and it gives so many young kids the opportunity to play in an incredible stadium where the NFL stars from our game once played.”

