Senior Bowl Summit panel members announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Panel members for the 2022 Senior Summit were announced on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Panel members for the summit include coaches Nick Saban, Bryan Harsin, James Franklin, Steve Sarkesian and Mel Tucker, according to the Visit Mobile Twitter page.

The Summit will be held in the Mobile Saenger Theatre on Feb. 1, 2022. It will start at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and go up to $65.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl features the country’s best senior collegiate football stars and top prospects for the National Football League draft. The teams are split into North and South, and are coached by staffs from two NFL teams.

The @seniorbowl will be hosting their Summit on 2/1/22 at the Saenger Theatre! It will bring coaches Nick Saban, Bryan Harsin, James Franklin, Steve Sarkesian, and Mel Tucker. This panel is bound to attract visitors to our city and we can't wait to welcome them! #VisitMobile pic.twitter.com/21cDY5zFh4 — VisitMobile Business (@VisitMobileBiz) December 22, 2021

The 2022 Senior Bowl will be Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Hancock Whitney Stadium.