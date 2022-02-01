MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Senior Bowl held a “Tailgating with the coaches” event, giving fans a chance to from all-start coaches about the game and life surrounding it.

Tuesday’s Summit brought together college coaches from rivalries and beyond with Nick Saban and Bryan Harsin sharing a stage, with Kirk Herbstreit hosting. Though, the coaches weren’t talking plays, recruiting and X’s and O’s, but coaching stories, favorite memories and what this week means to them.

Other big names taking the stage are James Franklin, Penn State’s Head Coach. Franklin said their role in this year’s Senior Bowl was more than just watching their former players on the field.

“To be able to come down here and support our guys, not only being here and showing love, but it’s the conversations on the sidelines with head coaches and GMs and scouts and answering some questions you may have about your guys,” said Franklin.

Harsin, said it’s a surreal experience being able to see the guys you’ve poured into out on the field, like his player Roger McCreary who are shooting for their dream shot in the NFL.

“You know he is a local guy, he’s from Mobile and so this is a dream come true for him,” said Harshin.

“And that’s the kind of stuff I appreciate is all those things that aren’t on camera, all those things that people don’t see that guys like Roger and I’m sure every one of these guys have done to be in this position and it’s a lot of hard work.”

This Summit and the Senior Bowl giving a chance for coaches NFL and college alike to share ideas and learn how to move their perspective programs forward, including Former Alabama OC and Texas Head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“The coaching community is not as big as people think and we don’t get a lot of opportunities at least head coaches to get around people you have worked with or competed against, shared ideas in the past with to kind of break bread and visit and this week really allows for that,” said Sarkisian.