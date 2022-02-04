MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a party in downtown Mobile Friday night for the 2022 Reeses Senior Bowl player parade.

The Players Parade gives a chance for these NFL hopefuls to meet fans and get a feel of Mardi Gras.

The parade route went from the Renaissance Hotel on Royal leading up Dauphin Street towards Cathedral Square for our Player Parade. Downtown bars and restaurants will provide specials and craft cocktails reflecting Senior Bowl Week. The parade started at the Renaissance Hotel, then went North on Royal to Dauphin where they turned West on Dauphin and traveled towards Cathedral Square.

Local High School Bands lead players, college mascots, local dignitaries, NFL cheerleaders, all as they threw candy, beads, and footballs to the crowd. Some of the local guys say this just means more to them, like Jalen Tolbert, McGill alumni and USA player said “I went to this kind of stuff growing up and to give back to kids and impact their lives it’s a blessing and an awesome feeling.”

Jim Nagy, the Senior Bowl Executive Director says this parade is usually the player’s favorite part of the week”The guys have had a stressful week, learning the playbook and getting out on the field so this is an opportunity for them to come out and have a good time.”